On Friday, May 29, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., firefighters in Charles County responded to 8590 Mitchell Road in La Plata, for the reported dryer on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story residence with fire showing from the front of the structure, and made a quick attack and controlled the fire in under 20 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

