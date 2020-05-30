UPDATE: Dryer Fire Causes Over $600,000 in Damages After La Plata House Fire

UPDATE: On Friday, May 29, 2020, at approximately 3:05 p.m., firefighters in Charles County responded to 8590 Mitchell Road in La Plata, for the reported dryer on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an active fire.

The owner/occupants are are identified as Robert and Lilly Whitney. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $600,000

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

The fire was discovered by occupants of the residence after they were alerted by the smell of smoke in the home. Upon investigation, they found fire coming from within the dryer.

All occupants were able to escape safely and are being assisted by family.



: On Friday, May 29, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., firefighters in Charles County responded to 8590 Mitchell Road in La Plata, for the reported dryer on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story residence with fire showing from the front of the structure, and made a quick attack and controlled the fire in under 20 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of https://www.ccvfireems.org/

