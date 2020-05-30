Criminal Citations, and Juvenile Referrals in Month of May, 2020

Criminal Citations:

05/15/20- Jimmy Willis Williams, age 32 of Callaway- Theft by Dep. Graves# 354. CASE# 30310-20

05/15/20- Lisa Ann Mattingly, age 41 of Great Mills- Theft by Dep. Graves# 354. CASE# 30313-20

05/17/20- Corinna Marie Jones, age 45 of Prince Frederick- Theft by Cpl. Seyfried# 217. CASE# 30511-20

05/18/20- Ricky Ray Adkins, age 61 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Gardiner# 369. CASE# 31034-20

05/19/20- Shawn Michael Miles, age 28 of Lexington Park- Trespass-Private Property by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 31389-20

05/20-20- Judy Marie Smith, age 40 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Palmer# 373. CASE# 31550-20

05/21/20- Robert Walter Lada, age 29 of Great Mills- Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 31824-20

05/21/20- Ashley Shana James, age 34 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. LeFave# 264. CASE# 31795-20

05/21/20- Melissa Lynn Redman, age 41 of Callaway- Theft by Dep. T. Snyder# 342. CASE# 31854-20

05/22/20- Elizabeth Neale Lanhardt, age 55 of Hollywood- Theft by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 32092-20

05/23/20- Haley Elizabeth Morris, age 20 of Great Mills- Theft by Cpl. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 31980-20

05/23/20- William Alexander Sledge, age 62 of Lexington Park- Trespass-Private Property by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 32372-20

05/24/20- Ricky Ray Adkins, age 60 of no fixed address- Trespass-Private Property by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 32605-20

Juvenile Referrals:

04/28/20- Juvenile male, age 16 of California- Theft by Cpl. Delozier# 160. CASE# 26460-20

05/07/20- Juvenile male, age 14 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Bowling#327. CASE# 28415-20

05/07/20- Juvenile male, age 17 of Lexington Park- Failure to Return/Remain at Scene of Accident, Failure to Stop After Accident Involving Damage, and Failure of Driver to Furnish Required Information After Accident by Cpl. Delozier# 160. CASE# 27692-20

05/13/20- Juvenile female, age 16 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Myers# 364. CASE# 29845-20

05/22/20- Juvenile male, age 13 of Leonardtown- Sex Offense 3rd Degree by Det. Nauman# 301. CASE# 32038-20

05/25/20- Juvenile female, age 16 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Graves# 354. CASE# 32799-20

