Two Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorhome in Charlotte Hall

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, at approximately 12:16 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mt Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one subject trapped and one unconscious.

Crews from Charles County and Mechanicsville arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch, and found a motorhome and Mazda SUV in the roadway in the area of Mt Wolf Road and Triangle Drive.

Firefighters reported no entrapment, and requested additional ambulances for seven patients to be evaluated. Additional ambulances from three volunteer departments in Charles County responded to the scene.

One patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center. One patient was transported to an area hospital, with five patients signing care refusal forms on the scene.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported the operator of the Mazda failed to yield the right of way to the motorhome. The operator of the Mazda was transported to an area trauma center. The crash investigation was handled by Cpl. Snyder.

