Maryland Reports 52,778 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,411 Deaths, An increase of 763 cases and 21 deaths

May 31, 2020



As of Sunday, May 31, 2020, Maryland reports 52,778 confirms COVID-19 cases, with 2,411 deaths. An increase of 763 cases and 21 deaths. Negative test results now total 249,101 tests, and increase overnight of 7,172 tests, with the positive test results at 10.9%

Number of confirmed cases : 52,778
Number of persons tested negative : 249,103
Total testing volume : 348,773
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,411
Number of probable deaths : 121
Currently hospitalized : 1,183
Acute care : 704
Intensive care : 479
Ever hospitalized : 8,738
Released from isolation : 3,764

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 178 (17)
Anne Arundel 3,785 (165) 9*
Baltimore City 5,664 (250) 8*
Baltimore County 6,065 (329) 15*
Calvert 341 (17) 1*
Caroline 259 (1)
Carroll 913 (89) 1*
Cecil 371 (23)
Charles 1,108 (71) 1*
Dorchester 142 (3)
Frederick 1,911 (98) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 882 (48) 3*
Howard 1,928 (54) 4*
Kent 173 (19)
Montgomery 11,361 (572) 40*
Prince George’s 15,220 (517) 24*
Queen Anne’s 160 (13)
St. Mary’s 499 (22)
Somerset 73 (2)
Talbot 99 (2)
Washington 469 (14)
Wicomico 953 (30)
Worcester 214 (12) 1*
Data not available (43) 7*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,274
10-19 2,319 (1)
20-29 7,312 (13) 1*
30-39 9,815 (30) 4*
40-49 9,505 (69) 3*
50-59 8,596 (168) 9*
60-69 6,203 (385) 11*
70-79 3,986 (600) 17*
80+ 3,768 (1,102) 69*
Data not available (43) 7*
Female 27,506 (1,184) 66*
Male 25,272 (1,227) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 15,188 (995) 40*
Asian (NH) 997 (93) 6*
White (NH) 10,299 (1,016) 59*
Hispanic 13,377 (226) 7*
Other (NH) 2,654 (31)
Data not available 10,263 (50) 9*


