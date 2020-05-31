Maryland Reports 52,778 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,411 Deaths, An increase of 763 cases and 21 deaths





As of Sunday, May 31, 2020, Maryland reports 52,778 confirms COVID-19 cases, with 2,411 deaths. An increase of 763 cases and 21 deaths. Negative test results now total 249,101 tests, and increase overnight of 7,172 tests, with the positive test results at 10.9%

Number of confirmed cases : 52,778

Number of persons tested negative : 249,103

Total testing volume : 348,773

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,411

Number of probable deaths : 121

Currently hospitalized : 1,183

Acute care : 704

Intensive care : 479

Ever hospitalized : 8,738

Released from isolation : 3,764

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths Allegany 178 (17) Anne Arundel 3,785 (165) 9* Baltimore City 5,664 (250) 8* Baltimore County 6,065 (329) 15* Calvert 341 (17) 1* Caroline 259 (1) Carroll 913 (89) 1* Cecil 371 (23) Charles 1,108 (71) 1* Dorchester 142 (3) Frederick 1,911 (98) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 882 (48) 3* Howard 1,928 (54) 4* Kent 173 (19) Montgomery 11,361 (572) 40* Prince George’s 15,220 (517) 24* Queen Anne’s 160 (13) St. Mary’s 499 (22) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 99 (2) Washington 469 (14) Wicomico 953 (30) Worcester 214 (12) 1* Data not available (43) 7*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,274 10-19 2,319 (1) 20-29 7,312 (13) 1* 30-39 9,815 (30) 4* 40-49 9,505 (69) 3* 50-59 8,596 (168) 9* 60-69 6,203 (385) 11* 70-79 3,986 (600) 17* 80+ 3,768 (1,102) 69* Data not available (43) 7* Female 27,506 (1,184) 66* Male 25,272 (1,227) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 15,188 (995) 40* Asian (NH) 997 (93) 6* White (NH) 10,299 (1,016) 59* Hispanic 13,377 (226) 7* Other (NH) 2,654 (31) Data not available 10,263 (50) 9*