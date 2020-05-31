Maryland Reports 52,778 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,411 Deaths, An increase of 763 cases and 21 deaths

As of Sunday, May 31, 2020, Maryland reports 52,778 confirms COVID-19 cases, with 2,411 deaths. An increase of 763 cases and 21 deaths. Negative test results now total 249,101 tests, and increase overnight of 7,172 tests, with the positive test results at 10.9%
Number of confirmed cases : 52,778
Number of persons tested negative : 249,103
Total testing volume : 348,773
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,411
Number of probable deaths : 121
Currently hospitalized : 1,183
Acute care : 704
Intensive care : 479
Ever hospitalized : 8,738
Released from isolation : 3,764
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|178
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|3,785
|(165)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,664
|(250)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,065
|(329)
|15*
|Calvert
|341
|(17)
|1*
|Caroline
|259
|(1)
|Carroll
|913
|(89)
|1*
|Cecil
|371
|(23)
|Charles
|1,108
|(71)
|1*
|Dorchester
|142
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,911
|(98)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|882
|(48)
|3*
|Howard
|1,928
|(54)
|4*
|Kent
|173
|(19)
|Montgomery
|11,361
|(572)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|15,220
|(517)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|160
|(13)
|St. Mary’s
|499
|(22)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|99
|(2)
|Washington
|469
|(14)
|Wicomico
|953
|(30)
|Worcester
|214
|(12)
|1*
|Data not available
|(43)
|7*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,274
|10-19
|2,319
|(1)
|20-29
|7,312
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|9,815
|(30)
|4*
|40-49
|9,505
|(69)
|3*
|50-59
|8,596
|(168)
|9*
|60-69
|6,203
|(385)
|11*
|70-79
|3,986
|(600)
|17*
|80+
|3,768
|(1,102)
|69*
|Data not available
|(43)
|7*
|Female
|27,506
|(1,184)
|66*
|Male
|25,272
|(1,227)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|15,188
|(995)
|40*
|Asian (NH)
|997
|(93)
|6*
|White (NH)
|10,299
|(1,016)
|59*
|Hispanic
|13,377
|(226)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,654
|(31)
|Data not available
|10,263
|(50)
|9*