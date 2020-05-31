Two Transported to Area Trauma Center After Three Motorcycles Collide with Vehicle in Charlotte Hall

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, at approximately 1:56 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the PNC Bank on Three Notch Road and Oak Station Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving four motorcycles and one sedan.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three motorcyclists and a Ford sedan in the roadway involved in a t-bone style collision.

Two motorcyclists were transported to area trauma centers with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. One motorcyclist signed care refusal forms on the scene. The driver, and sole occupant of the sedan had no injuries.

Police are investigating the incident. Details will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

