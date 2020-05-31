Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 10.9%, Hospitalizations at Lowest Level Since April 15

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 10.9%, and current total hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest level since April 15.

Maryland’s Positivity Rate Continues Steady Decline. Maryland has now conducted 348,773 COVID-19 tests, including 9,412 tests over the last 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate peaked on April 17, when it reached 26.91%. Since then, it has dropped by 59.49%, down to 10.9% statewide.

The positivity rate in Baltimore City is at 10.5%, Baltimore County is at 9.9%, Frederick County is at 8.7%, and Howard County is at 8.9%—all below the state average.

The positivity rate in Anne Arundel County is down nearly 61%, from a high of 28.2% on April 16, to 11.0% today—slightly above the state average.

Prince George’s County and Montgomery County, while still above the rest of the state with respect to positivity, continue to see steady decreases. The positivity rate in Prince George’s County has dropped by more than 59%, from a high of 41.96% to a current rate of 16.9%. Montgomery County has dropped by more than 60%, from a high of 32.64% to a current rate of 12.9%.

Positivity rate data for the state and all 24 jurisdictions is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and ICU Beds at Lowest Levels In More Than Six Weeks. Maryland’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations—one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 1,183, their lowest level since April 15. There are 479 ICU beds currently in use for COVID-19 patients, the lowest number since April 17, and the number of patients in acute care, 704, is at its lowest since April 14.

Nearly 100 Testing Sites in Maryland. With expanded capacity and supplies available, the state has broadened the criteria for COVID-19 testing to include those who are asymptomatic. There are now nearly 100 major testing sites in Maryland. Visit coronavirus.maryland.gov to find a location that is most convenient for you.

Long-Term Strategy. On April 29, Governor Hogan announced a long-term testing strategy for Maryland, starting with high-priority clusters and outbreaks. The state achieved its short-term goal of 10,000 tests per day before June 1.

