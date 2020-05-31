AUDIO: 34-Year-Old Male Transported to Trauma Center After Crashing at 150 MPH at Maryland International Raceway

May 31, 2020

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 11:20 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Maryland International Raceway located at 27861 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motorcycle crash with injuries.

Firefighters on the scene reported a 34-year-old male on a motorcycle crashed on the drag strip, and came off the motorcycle at 154 miles per hour. The rider was conscious, alert, and breathing.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

