Huntington Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in Prince Frederick

On May 21, 2020, Deputy Plant, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wawa in Prince Frederick for a welfare check.

The complainant advised a vehicle was parked in the rear of the building near the dumpster. Upon arrival, Deputy Plant and Detective Rector made contact with the driver, Brian Joseph Morgan, 36, of Huntington, who was asked to exit the vehicle.

Morgan advised deputies that he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle. A search was conducted which resulted in a prescription bottle containing suspected marijuana and a glass smoking device, a Newport Cigarette box containing two glass smoking devices with suspected crack residue and steel wool, two Suboxone packets, a black and gold paper pouch containing suspect THC Wax, and rolled up currency with suspected crack residue.

Morgan was detained and a search of his person was conducted resulting in a paper fold in his wallet containing suspected LSD tabs.

Morgan was placed under arrest and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

