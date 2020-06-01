St. Mary’s County Health Officer to Receive 2020 Health Care Hero Award from The Daily Record

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is proud to announce that The Daily Record has selected Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer to receive a 2020 Health Care Hero Award.

As home to several renowned medical and federal institutions, Maryland is a national leader in health care research and development. The Daily Record’s Health Care Heroes Awards honor those organizations and individuals who have made an impact on the quality of health care within our state. The winners were selected by an outside panel of health care experts.

The award categories are:

Advancements and Innovation in Health Care, which recognizes organizations that have made significant strides within the health care community

Community Outreach/Education Hero, an award that honors individuals and organizations that have helped the community they serve by providing support and education

Workplace Wellness Program, which honors a company that has created a work environment for their employees focusing on wellness

Nurse of the Year, which honors nurses who have performed in exemplary ways

Nurse Practitioner of the Year, which honors nurse practitioners whose job performance is considered exemplary by patients and peers

Physician of the Year, an award that honors physicians whose job performance is considered exemplary by patients and peers

Lifetime Achievement, an honor that recognizes individuals in the health care community whose body of work in their careers makes them stand out from their peers

“Our Health Care Heroes are often described as miracle workers for making a positive impact on lives and creating change,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “The individuals and organizations being honored are truly outstanding for their work with patients, families, the industry and our community. We at The Daily Record salute their accomplishments.”

“Nothing in public health is done in isolation. This is most evident during times of crisis, including the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I’m so grateful for our tenacious public health team, partners and community that have pulled together to fight this battle and forge bonds stronger than what lies ahead.”

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, the 2020 Health Care Heroes Awards will be presented at a June 25 online event at TheDailyRecord.com/health-care-heroes. Each of the winners will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. For the honorees in the Advancements and Innovation in Health Care category, each innovation will be showcased. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices. For tickets, visit TheDailyRecord.com/health-care-heroes.

During this time of COVID-19, we also want to honor the heroes battling the illness. Individuals can be nominated at the following link: https://thedailyrecord.com/health-care-heroes/nomination/. The deadline for nominations is May 15.