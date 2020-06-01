St. Mary’s County Police Arrest Lexington Park Man on Multiple Drug Charges

On Friday, May 29 2020, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division executed search and seizure warrants at the home of Charlie Earl Horn Jr., 44 of Lexington Park.

During the search, Narcotics detectives located and seized a large quantity of US currency, various Controlled Dangerous Substances including suspected Oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax and MDMA, also known as Molly. Horn was arrested, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with two counts of CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute and three counts of CDS Possession – Not Marijuana.

The warrants were executed with assistance from the St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Team, K-9 Unit and members of the Vice Narcotics Division Support Team.

On Dec. 20, 2019, the Vice Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park where Horn was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute and CDS Possession – Not Marijuana.

Within days of that arrest in December, the Vice Narcotics Division received additional complaints from multiple citizens advising that Horn had resumed selling CDS from his residence which led to the most recent search warrants.

