St. Mary’s County Woman Arrested for Theft After Caught Breaking into Automobiles in Great Mills

On May 28, 2020 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Deputy First Class Lawrence, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22080 block of St. Clements Circle in Great Mills for the reported suspicious incident.

The witness reported receiving a security alert notification of an individual on her property as well as hearing a car alarm activation in the area. DFC Lawrence checked the surrounding area on foot and observed an individual in the area utilizing a flashlight. DFC Lawrence observed the individual, later identified as Angela Lynne Deaton, 38 of Great Mills, enter a vehicle. As DFC Lawrence approached the vehicle, he observed Deaton exit the vehicle carrying a backpack and shopping bag. DFC Lawrence contacted Deaton, who proceeded to discard the shopping bag and attempted to flee on foot. Deaton was quickly apprehended and property belonging to multiple residents in the area was located in the discarded bag.

Deaton was arrested and charged with five counts of Rogue and Vagabond and three counts of Theft.

Deaton was developed as a suspect in a separate burglary to motor vehicle reported on May 15, 2020 in the 45400 block of Buttercup Lane in Great Mills.

On May 28, 2020, Deputy Westphal responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged Deaton for the additional burglary to a motor vehicle.

Deaton was charged with the following:

Rogue and Vagabond

Theft: $100 to Under $500

Theft Scheme

Credit Card: Steal Another’s

Deaton is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on these incidents or anyone who has video surveillance during this timeframe is asked to contact DFC. Lawrence at (301) 475-4200 extension 78130 or by email at David.Lawrence@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

