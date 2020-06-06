One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree in Valley Lee

On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Andover Estates Road in Valley Lee, for the reported single vehicle into a tree.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with no occupants in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Valley Lee utilized Thermal Imagers and search the surrounding area and woods after finding a large amount of blood in and around the vehicle.

After approximately 10 minutes of searching, firefighters found an adult male laying in the woods.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and transported the single patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

