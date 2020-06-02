Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Trailer and Barn Arson Fires in Calvert County

On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 9:33 p.m., firefighters responded to 2901 Yoes Corner Lane in St. Leonard, for a trailer and barn on fire.

The owner is identified as Jean Estabrook, with the estimated loss of structure and contents at $25,500

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 20 minutes, with no injuries being reported.

The fire was discovered by a passing motorist, with the investigation deeming the fire arson. The area of origin was the interior of both structures, which involved two separate fires involving a single family modular home and a nearby barn on the same property.

Both fires were determined to be intentionally set.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6820.

