AUDIO: One Firefighter Injured After 2-Alarm Townhouse Fire in Charles County, Cause Still Under Investigation

UPDATE: On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m., more than 50 firefighters responded to 1069 Tanglewood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story townhouse with fire showing, and upon investigation, firefighters found the fire spreading to the nearby townhomes and requested a second alarm.

The owner/occupant is identified as Daryl Taylor with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $225,000

One firefighter was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital for burns. The firefighter was treated and released within a few hours.

Smoke alarms were present and activated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Occupants of one townhome discovered the fire with the origin being deemed the rear deck. Occupants of four townhouses were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by The American Red Cross.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal – Southern region at 443-550-6835.



On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., firefighters from Charles, Prince George’s County, and area departments responded to 2069 Tanglewood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire.

Dispatchers reported they received multiple 911 calls reporting a residence on fire, with one 911 caller refusing to leave her residence.

Firefighters were advised the woman refusing to leave the residence was attempting to get her cat, and prior to the arrival of first responders, the woman told dispatchers she has exited the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a middle of the row two story townhouse, and upon further investigation, firefighters requested a second alarm after finding fire showing from the rear of three townhouses.

All photos are courtesy of W. Mayhew, La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, and https://www.ccvfireems.org/.

No known injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.





