AUDIO: State Fire Marshal Investigating 2-Alarm Townhouse Fire in Charles County

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., firefighters from Charles, Prince George’s County, and area departments responded to 2069 Tanglewood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire.

Dispatchers reported they received multiple 911 calls reporting a residence on fire, with one 911 caller refusing to leave her residence.

Firefighters were advised the woman refusing to leave the residence was attempting to get her cat, and prior to the arrival of first responders, the woman told dispatchers she has exited the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a middle of the row two story townhouse, and upon further investigation, firefighters requested a second alarm after finding fire showing from the rear of three townhouses.

All photos are courtesy of W. Mayhew, La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, and https://www.ccvfireems.org/.

No known injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.





