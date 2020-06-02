FBI Seeking Information on Individuals Inciting Violence During First Amendment-Protected Peaceful Demonstrations

The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.

Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.

To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.

If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to use the following link and submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case.

You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.