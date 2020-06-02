Maryland Reports 54,174 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,474 Deaths, An Increase of 1,396 Cases and 63 Deaths in 48 Hours





COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

As of Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Maryland reports 54,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,474 deaths. An increase of 1,396 cases and 63 since Sunday, May 31, 2020. Negative test results now total 261,640 tests.

Number of confirmed cases : 54,175

Number of persons tested negative : 261,640

Total testing volume : 366,331

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,474

Number of probable deaths : 123

Currently hospitalized : 1,148

Acute care : 667

Intensive care : 481

Ever hospitalized : 8,957

Released from isolation : 3,855

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths Allegany 181 (17) Anne Arundel 3,924 (169) 9* Baltimore City 5,688 (255) 8* Baltimore County 6,385 (342) 16* Calvert 352 (17) 1* Caroline 263 (1) Carroll 927 (91) 2* Cecil 377 (24) Charles 1,133 (72) 1* Dorchester 144 (3) Frederick 1,961 (100) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 891 (48) 3* Howard 1,975 (56) 5* Kent 174 (19) Montgomery 11,731 (584) 40* Prince George’s 15,553 (528) 24* Queen Anne’s 161 (12) St. Mary’s 518 (24) Somerset 74 (3) Talbot 101 (3) Washington 480 (15) Wicomico 955 (30) Worcester 217 (12) 1* Data not available (49) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,343 10-19 2,403 (1) 20-29 7,499 (12) 1* 30-39 10,085 (31) 4* 40-49 9,734 (75) 3* 50-59 8,793 (173) 10* 60-69 6,357 (392) 11* 70-79 4,080 (616) 17* 80+ 3,881 (1,125) 71* Data not available (49) 6* Female 28,225 (1,219) 67* Male 25,950 (1,255) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 15,631 (1,019) 42* Asian (NH) 1,024 (96) 6* White (NH) 10,603 (1,039) 61* Hispanic 13,901 (234) 7* Other (NH) 2,725 (32) Data not available 10,291 (54) 7*