Maryland Reports 54,174 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,474 Deaths, An Increase of 1,396 Cases and 63 Deaths in 48 Hours

June 2, 2020



As of Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Maryland reports 54,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,474 deaths. An increase of 1,396 cases and 63 since Sunday, May 31, 2020. Negative test results now total 261,640 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 54,175
Number of persons tested negative : 261,640
Total testing volume : 366,331
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,474
Number of probable deaths : 123
Currently hospitalized : 1,148
Acute care : 667
Intensive care : 481
Ever hospitalized : 8,957
Released from isolation : 3,855

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 181 (17)
Anne Arundel 3,924 (169) 9*
Baltimore City 5,688 (255) 8*
Baltimore County 6,385 (342) 16*
Calvert 352 (17) 1*
Caroline 263 (1)
Carroll 927 (91) 2*
Cecil 377 (24)
Charles 1,133 (72) 1*
Dorchester 144 (3)
Frederick 1,961 (100) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 891 (48) 3*
Howard 1,975 (56) 5*
Kent 174 (19)
Montgomery 11,731 (584) 40*
Prince George’s 15,553 (528) 24*
Queen Anne’s 161 (12)
St. Mary’s 518 (24)
Somerset 74 (3)
Talbot 101 (3)
Washington 480 (15)
Wicomico 955 (30)
Worcester 217 (12) 1*
Data not available (49) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,343
10-19 2,403 (1)
20-29 7,499 (12) 1*
30-39 10,085 (31) 4*
40-49 9,734 (75) 3*
50-59 8,793 (173) 10*
60-69 6,357 (392) 11*
70-79 4,080 (616) 17*
80+ 3,881 (1,125) 71*
Data not available (49) 6*
Female 28,225 (1,219) 67*
Male 25,950 (1,255) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 15,631 (1,019) 42*
Asian (NH) 1,024 (96) 6*
White (NH) 10,603 (1,039) 61*
Hispanic 13,901 (234) 7*
Other (NH) 2,725 (32)
Data not available 10,291 (54) 7*


