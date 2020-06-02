Maryland Reports 54,174 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,474 Deaths, An Increase of 1,396 Cases and 63 Deaths in 48 Hours

As of Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Maryland reports 54,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,474 deaths. An increase of 1,396 cases and 63 since Sunday, May 31, 2020. Negative test results now total 261,640 tests.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 54,175
Number of persons tested negative : 261,640
Total testing volume : 366,331
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,474
Number of probable deaths : 123
Currently hospitalized : 1,148
Acute care : 667
Intensive care : 481
Ever hospitalized : 8,957
Released from isolation : 3,855
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|181
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|3,924
|(169)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,688
|(255)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,385
|(342)
|16*
|Calvert
|352
|(17)
|1*
|Caroline
|263
|(1)
|Carroll
|927
|(91)
|2*
|Cecil
|377
|(24)
|Charles
|1,133
|(72)
|1*
|Dorchester
|144
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,961
|(100)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|891
|(48)
|3*
|Howard
|1,975
|(56)
|5*
|Kent
|174
|(19)
|Montgomery
|11,731
|(584)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|15,553
|(528)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|161
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|518
|(24)
|Somerset
|74
|(3)
|Talbot
|101
|(3)
|Washington
|480
|(15)
|Wicomico
|955
|(30)
|Worcester
|217
|(12)
|1*
|Data not available
|(49)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,343
|10-19
|2,403
|(1)
|20-29
|7,499
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|10,085
|(31)
|4*
|40-49
|9,734
|(75)
|3*
|50-59
|8,793
|(173)
|10*
|60-69
|6,357
|(392)
|11*
|70-79
|4,080
|(616)
|17*
|80+
|3,881
|(1,125)
|71*
|Data not available
|(49)
|6*
|Female
|28,225
|(1,219)
|67*
|Male
|25,950
|(1,255)
|56*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|15,631
|(1,019)
|42*
|Asian (NH)
|1,024
|(96)
|6*
|White (NH)
|10,603
|(1,039)
|61*
|Hispanic
|13,901
|(234)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,725
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,291
|(54)
|7*