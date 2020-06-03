Maryland Reports 54,982 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,519 Deaths, An Increase of 807 Cases and 45 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

As of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Maryland reports 54,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,519 deaths. An increase of 807 cases and 45 in the last 24 hours. Negative test results now total 272,643 tests.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 54,982
Number of persons tested negative : 272,643
Total testing volume : 380,716
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,519
Number of probable deaths : 122
Currently hospitalized : 1,109
Acute care : 638
Intensive care : 471
Ever hospitalized : 9,111
Released from isolation : 3,970
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|182
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,009
|(169)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,801
|(258)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,457
|(350)
|16*
|Calvert
|348
|(19)
|1*
|Caroline
|265
|(1)
|Carroll
|940
|(93)
|3*
|Cecil
|381
|(24)
|Charles
|1,152
|(74)
|1*
|Dorchester
|147
|(3)
|Frederick
|2,005
|(102)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|901
|(48)
|3*
|Howard
|2,004
|(56)
|5*
|Kent
|178
|(19)
|Montgomery
|11,924
|(593)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|15,738
|(542)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|162
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|536
|(27)
|Somerset
|75
|(3)
|Talbot
|103
|(3)
|Washington
|486
|(16)
|Wicomico
|959
|(30)
|Worcester
|219
|(12)
|1*
|Data not available
|(48)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,393
|10-19
|2,473
|(1)
|20-29
|7,621
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|10,225
|(31)
|4*
|40-49
|9,868
|(75)
|3*
|50-59
|8,879
|(179)
|10*
|60-69
|6,461
|(401)
|11*
|70-79
|4,134
|(626)
|17*
|80+
|3,928
|(1,148)
|71*
|Data not available
|(46)
|5*
|Female
|28,654
|(1,241)
|65*
|Male
|26,328
|(1,278)
|57*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|15,856
|(1,043)
|42*
|Asian (NH)
|1,048
|(98)
|6*
|White (NH)
|10,757
|(1,057)
|61*
|Hispanic
|14,155
|(238)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,765
|(33)
|Data not available
|10,401
|(50)
|6*