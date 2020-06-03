Maryland Reports 54,982 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,519 Deaths, An Increase of 807 Cases and 45 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

As of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Maryland reports 54,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,519 deaths. An increase of 807 cases and 45 in the last 24 hours. Negative test results now total 272,643 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 54,982

Number of persons tested negative : 272,643

Total testing volume : 380,716

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,519

Number of probable deaths : 122

Currently hospitalized : 1,109

Acute care : 638

Intensive care : 471

Ever hospitalized : 9,111

Released from isolation : 3,970

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County



County Cases Deaths Allegany 182 (17) Anne Arundel 4,009 (169) 9* Baltimore City 5,801 (258) 8* Baltimore County 6,457 (350) 16* Calvert 348 (19) 1* Caroline 265 (1) Carroll 940 (93) 3* Cecil 381 (24) Charles 1,152 (74) 1* Dorchester 147 (3) Frederick 2,005 (102) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 901 (48) 3* Howard 2,004 (56) 5* Kent 178 (19) Montgomery 11,924 (593) 40* Prince George’s 15,738 (542) 23* Queen Anne’s 162 (12) St. Mary’s 536 (27) Somerset 75 (3) Talbot 103 (3) Washington 486 (16) Wicomico 959 (30) Worcester 219 (12) 1* Data not available (48) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,393 10-19 2,473 (1) 20-29 7,621 (12) 1* 30-39 10,225 (31) 4* 40-49 9,868 (75) 3* 50-59 8,879 (179) 10* 60-69 6,461 (401) 11* 70-79 4,134 (626) 17* 80+ 3,928 (1,148) 71* Data not available (46) 5* Female 28,654 (1,241) 65* Male 26,328 (1,278) 57*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 15,856 (1,043) 42* Asian (NH) 1,048 (98) 6* White (NH) 10,757 (1,057) 61* Hispanic 14,155 (238) 7* Other (NH) 2,765 (33) Data not available 10,401 (50) 6*