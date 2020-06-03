Maryland Reports 54,982 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 2,519 Deaths, An Increase of 807 Cases and 45 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

June 3, 2020

As of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Maryland reports 54,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,519 deaths. An increase of 807 cases and 45 in the last 24 hours. Negative test results now total 272,643 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 54,982
Number of persons tested negative : 272,643
Total testing volume : 380,716
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,519
Number of probable deaths : 122
Currently hospitalized : 1,109
Acute care : 638
Intensive care : 471
Ever hospitalized : 9,111
Released from isolation : 3,970

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 182 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,009 (169) 9*
Baltimore City 5,801 (258) 8*
Baltimore County 6,457 (350) 16*
Calvert 348 (19) 1*
Caroline 265 (1)
Carroll 940 (93) 3*
Cecil 381 (24)
Charles 1,152 (74) 1*
Dorchester 147 (3)
Frederick 2,005 (102) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 901 (48) 3*
Howard 2,004 (56) 5*
Kent 178 (19)
Montgomery 11,924 (593) 40*
Prince George’s 15,738 (542) 23*
Queen Anne’s 162 (12)
St. Mary’s 536 (27)
Somerset 75 (3)
Talbot 103 (3)
Washington 486 (16)
Wicomico 959 (30)
Worcester 219 (12) 1*
Data not available (48) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,393
10-19 2,473 (1)
20-29 7,621 (12) 1*
30-39 10,225 (31) 4*
40-49 9,868 (75) 3*
50-59 8,879 (179) 10*
60-69 6,461 (401) 11*
70-79 4,134 (626) 17*
80+ 3,928 (1,148) 71*
Data not available (46) 5*
Female 28,654 (1,241) 65*
Male 26,328 (1,278) 57*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 15,856 (1,043) 42*
Asian (NH) 1,048 (98) 6*
White (NH) 10,757 (1,057) 61*
Hispanic 14,155 (238) 7*
Other (NH) 2,765 (33)
Data not available 10,401 (50) 6*



