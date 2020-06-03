18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting 14-Year-Old in Glen Burnie

On May 21, 2020 at approximately 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Loyd Lane for a report of a shooting.

A 14-year-old was located inside the building suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

On June 1, 2020, after responding to the shooting scene, Northern District Detectives were able to gather evidence that identified the suspect in this shooting as Tyler Berry. After several days of gathering intelligence and conducting surveillance, with the assistance of Maryland State Police, Berry was located and arrested in the 4700 block of BelAir Road in Baltimore.

Berry has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and several other charges related to the shooting.

Northern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

