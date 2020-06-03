Peaceful Demonstrations and March Planned at Governmental Center Today, June 3, 2020, and Friday, June 5, 2020

June 3, 2020

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6 pm, a peaceful demonstration is planned at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center Campus in Leonardtown. Sheriff Tim Cameron and other elected officials are expected to make remarks to the group in front of the Potomac Building before participants march around sections of the governmental center campus.

The public should be aware of foot traffic in the area.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is working with the event’s organizers to ensure a peaceful and safe march and demonstration,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to support the right of the community and citizens to conduct peaceful assembly and stands with those in the face of injustice.

A separate peaceful demonstration is also planned at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center on Friday, June 5, 2020, starting at 7 pm. Motorists should expect to see increased foot traffic in the area that evening.

