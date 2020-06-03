Prince George’s County Police Investigating Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Suitland

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision late Sunday night in the 5800 block of Suitland Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Charger sideswiped two vehicles on Suitland Road before ultimately striking a pole. PGPD investigators are working to determine exactly what led to Creel losing control of the car. The preliminary investigation revealed officers with the Morningside Police Department had attempted to stop Creel’s car a short time before the collision.

Two people inside of a Dodge Charger were killed. The deceased driver is identified as 33-year-old Henry Creel of Washington DC. The deceased passenger is 40-year-old Jamila Wooten of Forestville. They were pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants in their car.

The drivers and passengers of the two sideswiped vehicles were not hurt. A fourth, unoccupied car, also sustained damage.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.