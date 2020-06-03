Prince George’s County Police and Internal Affairs Launch Investigation After Two Officers Caught on Video Showing Use of Force

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Chief Stawinski and the Department’s Executive Command Staff became aware of a cell phone recording of two officers detaining a suspect at a Langley Park gas station. While attempting to handcuff the suspect, one of the officers kicked him twice. Upon reviewing the video, the two involved officers and their immediate supervisor were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“I am sorry and I am angry. I am sharing the video in the interest of transparency. During my tenure as Chief of Police, four officers have been criminally prosecuted for assault. This will be thoroughly investigated and in keeping with past practice, the findings will be referred to the Office of the State’s Attorney,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.

The preliminary investigation revealed the officer who used force observed an assault and attempted to detain the involved suspects. After a foot chase that ended at the gas station, he was able to handcuff one suspect. He is then seen on the video taking the second suspect to the ground.

When a backup officer arrived, that second officer assisted the first officer in the apprehension. During that attempt to handcuff the suspect, the first officer kicked the suspect. The two suspects were ultimately released when the assault victim could not be located.

The video provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department can be viewed below, it contains explicit language, and violence.





