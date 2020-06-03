14-Year-Old Female Charged with Arson After Setting Abandoned House on Fire in La Plata

June 3, 2020

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a fourteen-year-old female with arson charges stemming from a fire that occurred yesterday in the 9600 block of Docs Place in LaPlata. Firefighters requested investigators after extinguishing a fire in a vacant, two-story, single-family dwelling.

On June 1, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded and discovered the vacant home ablaze. It took nearly 60 firefighters twenty minutes to bring the fire under control.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages. Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire was an intentional act and, during the course of the investigation, identified a female juvenile as the person responsible.

The juvenile has been charged with 1st Degree Arson and Malicious Burning and will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.




