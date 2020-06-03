Lacy Jean Bullard, 33

Lacy Jean Bullard, age 33, of Hughesville, MD passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 due to multiple health complications. She first embraced the world with her loving presence on July 19, 1986 in Washington D.C. to Paul Blake Bullard Jr of Hughesville, MD and Susan Bullard Pierce of Leonardtown, MD.

Lacy enjoyed many hobbies that she completed with great emphasis and passion. Her heart was full and happy in the moments of many creations she made all throughout her lifetime – the paintings she produced, the art she drew, the patterns she crocheted, and the jewelry she made. She loved to be with her family and friends. Her friends at Spring Dell Center were very much a part of her extended family and those relationships she nourished and appreciated very deeply.

The road of life has many pathways; it can be long and bumpy, short and windy, the sea can be calm, the storm can be rough, and Lacy has endured it all during a time that was cut way too short. She has overcome challenges and struggles that many cannot begin to understand, yet her perseverance made her strong, brave, and courageous. She has truly touched and been a positive example to all of us on how the willpower that exists, works its magic within. Lacy lead with her heart and inspired everyone with her smile. She did not look at life as a burden or pass judgement on anything she couldn’t do, but was grateful for all the blessings she was given. She was always there to lend a helping hand, be an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on and her presence was that warm hug you needed most. Lacy held a very special role on this Earth; she showered everyone around her with endless love. She was an angel that was sent to us from above, but then given the true honor to receive her wings and soar the beautiful skies home when her work here was done.

Even when the storm came, Lacy smiled every step of the way. And during our moments of sadness and hurt, she wouldn’t want tears to celebrate her life. She would want joy, bright colors of happiness and for us all to pass along the same love she once shared with us, as her life continues to go on forever.

It is up to us to be that angel that Lacy was. Remember her smile, her love, and her light. And all those beautiful qualities that she was are now a part of all of us.

Lacy is survived by her loving parents, as well as her brother and wife Paul and Michelle Bullard of Leonardtown, MD; sister Samantha Bullard of Hughesville, MD; and six nieces, Delana, Josslyn, Kelsea, Cadence, Arielle, and Elliana. All of who she loved and touched deeply.

The family will receive friends for Lacy’s Memorial Life Celebration on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. by Pastor Dave Huffman, also at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers it is asked that donations be made to Spring Dell Center, Inc., 6040 Radio Station Road, LaPlata, MD 20646.

(This obituary was lovingly written by Susan Pierce and Michelle Bullard.)

