“Traveling the road of life creates many memories…memories that lives forever in the minds and hearts of those whose lives were touched during the journey and when the journey on earth is completed, we find peace in the belief that a new and better journey begins.”

Mr. Emanuel Gipson and his twin brother, Nathaniel, Sr., was born on July 26,1933, in Summerton S.C. to the late James Scott and Katie Gipson Oliver. He was reared by his maternal grandparents, the late Harpher and Josephine Symthe Gipson.

He grew up in historical Liberty Hill AME Church where he confessed Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and joined at an early age. He was a member of the Junior Choir. He attended St. Paul School, and after serving sometime in the US Army, he moved to Washington D.C. where he gained employment at the Bureau of Engraving.

Fishing, bowling and playing Bidwiz was his favorite hobbies. He was also a dedicated life-long Washington Redskins fan. Don’t cross his path with a Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles decoration because he’ll give you the stare down.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Tiffany M. Brew, his brothers Nathaniel Gipson Sr, Ransom Scott, James Scott, Ernest Scott, Simon Scott and five sisters, Novella Scott, Hattie Mae Scott, Mary Scott, Martha Scott, and Millie Scott, and a niece Justine M Tolson.

He leaves to mourn his passing his son Bryant (Kristina) Gipson, and nephews he helped raised Nathaniel Gipson Jr, Emanuel (Elaine) Gipson, James (Michelle) Gipson, and Anthony Gipson. Three nieces Katie G. Williams, and Wanda Gipson, Jean Parker. Three brothers McClary Scott, Levi (Beatrice)Scott, and Doc (Floretta) Scott. Seventeen (17) grandchildren, his caregiver Ms. Liz Gordon, and a host of other nieces and nephews along with countless cousins and friends.

At this time all services are pending.

(Obituary lovingly written by a family member.)

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.