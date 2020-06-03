Patricia Claire Long

Pat Long, formerly of Fort Washington, Maryland, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a courageous 20-year battle with breast cancer. She was born on February 1, 1938 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania. The only daughter of the late Clair Edwin Penrod and Marjorie Elizabeth.(Scottie) Hill Penrod. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John D. (Don) Long. Pat and Don were together since the age of 14 and shared 68 years together. She is also survived by three brothers – Richard Penrod (deceased) and his wife Lydia, of Winchester, Virginia; James Penrod and his wife, Ret. Col. Virginia Penrod of Palmyra, Virginia, and David Penrod and his wife Helen, of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Pat also leaves behind three children – Kathleen M. (Long) Williamson (Keith) of La Plata, Thomas L. Long of La Plata, and John D. (Danny) Long (deceased) previously of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. She very much loved each of her seven grandchildren who called her Mama and was proud of their accomplishments – Heather M. Santoro (Giovanni) of La Plata; Michael T. Long (Alisha) of Columbus, Ohio; Matthew D. Williamson (Jessica) of Huntingtown, Maryland; Leonard Long of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Frank Long of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Elizabeth A. Connell (Nick) of King George, Virginia; and Randi Rathbun (Aaron) of Ambridge, Pennsylvania. She was blessed to have 21 great grandchildren – Giovanni Santoro, Jr. (Veronica) of Columbia, South, Carolina; Mackenzie Smith (Ryan) of Denton, Texas; Trey Brown (Amber) of Colonial Beach, Virginia; Isabella Santoro (Jesse), Ilaria Santoro, and Gianluca Santoro of La Plata; Avery Long, Elliott (Ellie) Long, and Madison (Maddie) Long of Columbus, Ohio; Jayden Connell, Jase Connell, and Brynlee Connell of King George, Virginia; Keegan Williamson of Huntingtown, Maryland; Ender Ward of Ambridge, Pennsylvania; and seven additional great grandchildren in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Pat had a craft business (Hand Sewn Gifts by Pat) for over 40 years and was extremely talented. She spent many years traveling the east coast doing craft shows, as well as selling her products in numerous local stores. She was on several bowling leagues with her husband throughout her life. Pat loved eating crabs, spending time with family and friends, and traveling with her husband, Don. They went on several cruises, years of bus trips, vacationing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and two cross-country road trips, one with her three brothers and the other with her husband, his sisters and their spouses. Pat was a very positive person with a kind heart and a longing to help others. There is a hole in the hearts of so many people with her passing and she will truly be missed.

There will be no viewing or funeral at Pat’s request. There will be a private burial in Pennsylvania at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Inc., 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036-7422.

