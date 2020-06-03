Donna Jean Morris, 58 of Avenue, MD passed away on May 27, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on March 22, 1962 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving daughter of Shirley Ann Morris and the late Charles Leroy Morris. Donna is survived by her siblings Dorothy Snoots, Ricky Morris, Conrad Morris, and Wesley Morris.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Donna enjoyed puzzles, making pot holders, being together with her family and friends. She loved her baby doll.

All Funeral Services will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Ray Snoots, Larry Anderson, Lee Stine, Mike Lacey, Andre Morris and Greg Snoots.