EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Calvert County

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at approximately 10:10 p.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River alerted the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center, they received information advising an H-60 aircraft reported they are unable to make it back to NAS Patuxent River due to mechanical issues, and were approximately 10 miles away from the base and going to attempt to make an emergency landing. NAS Patuxent River requested units in emergency units St. Mary’s to be on standby.

Approximately 5 minutes later, NAS Patuxent River reported the aircraft was safe on the ground, and awaiting a confirmation of the location of the aircraft.

Firefighters from NAS Patuxent River reported the aircraft in the area of Nursery Road in Lusby, and responded with the assistance of the Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews found the aircraft safely on the ground in a field on Nursery Road.

No injuries were reported.

The H-60 is a member of the family of military helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, which includes the following.

UH-60 Black Hawk, a medium-lift utility helicopter introduced in 1979.

SH-60 Seahawk, a multi-mission maritime helicopter used by the United States Navy.

SH-60F Oceanhawk, a variant for antisubmarine warfare.

MH-60S Knighthawk, a variant for troop transport and vertical replenishment, but can also perform search and rescue.

HH-60G Pave Hawk, a United States Air Force variant for combat search and rescue.

HH-60H Rescue Hawk, maritime special operations, search and rescue model for the U.S. Navy.

MH-60T Jayhawk, a variant used by the United States Coast Guard for maritime patrol, interdiction, and search and rescue (upgraded from extant HH-60J Jayhawk aircraft beginning in 2007).

VH-60N White Hawk, a variant used by the United States Marine Corps as Presidential and VIP transport helicopter including Marine One.

