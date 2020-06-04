Another “Peace March” to be Held in Leonardtown on Friday, June 5th

Following the successful peaceful demonstration held in Lexington Park on Monday, June 1st, and a much larger one on Wednesday, June 3rd in Leonardtown, another march is planned for Friday, June 5th, at 7:00 p.m., at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center in Leonardtown.

The event is slated to begin with a brief remark from “Emmanuel,” one of the young-adult originators of the event, followed by a peaceful march in the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to support the right of the community and citizens to conduct peaceful assembly and stands with those in the face of social injustice. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office again intends to facilitate this peaceful demonstration and ensure safety to its participants and observers.

Motorists in Leonardtown should be aware of increased foot traffic on Friday evening.





