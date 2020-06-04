St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Slice House Burglary Suspect in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary investigation. On Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:18 am, the suspect broke into the Slice House restaurant in Leonardtown and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy John Gardiner at 301-475-4200, ext. 78150 or email john.gardiner@stmarysmd.com. Case # 34271-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

