Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation Receives $10,000 from Waldorf Business Owners

The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation has received a $10,000 gift from Kamleshkumar and Javanika Patel, the owners of Bud Liquors, Inc. in Waldorf. The Foundation is earmarking the charitable contribution to the CRMC Resiliency Fund, which will support hospital care providers and operations during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The generosity of our community continues to astound us,” said Susan Mudd Vogel, Executive Director of the Foundation. “This gift from Bud Liquors will help us continue to provide additional support to our frontline clinical and ancillary workforce who have been selfless in providing quality medical care to our patients during this pandemic.”



“We are proud to support Charles County’s community hospital during the pandemic,” said Mr. Patel. “We hope our gift helps demonstrate the appreciation we have for the personnel who have been on the front lines of this crisis.”

Supporting the hospital continues a family tradition for the Patels. Their four children–Kirti, Nicki, Pooja and Ohang—have each participated in CRMC’s Volunteen program, in which young Charles County residents gain work experience by volunteering in clinical and adminstrative hospital operations including nursing units, laboratory, radiology and other support services.

Since the start of the pandemic, the CRMC Foundation has been leading efforts to support hospital employees and operations. This week, they launched an improved website that will provide information to the many community residents who continue to express interest in donating charitable funds and in-kind contributions to the hospital. In addition, the Foundation has raised their fundraising goal for the Resiliency Fund to $150,000.

“We know the impact of the pandemic will be with us for a long time. By establishing the CRMC Resiliency Fund, we will help provide our community hospital and caregivers with financial flexibility to meet those many challenges,” Vogel said. “The name was chosen to reflect the resiliency we’ve seen from the community we serve, and the resiliency our community hospital will demonstrate now and in the future to meet the emerging medical needs of the people we serve.”

