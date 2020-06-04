On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Maryland reports 55,858 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,546 deaths. An increase of 876 cases and 27 deaths. Negative tests results now total 281,160, an increase of 8,517 tests. Testing positivity continues to drop and is now at 8.91%
Number of confirmed cases : 55,858
Number of persons tested negative : 281,160
Total testing volume : 392,240
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,546
Number of probable deaths : 122
Currently hospitalized : 1,096
Acute care : 640
Intensive care : 456
Ever hospitalized : 9,217
Released from isolation : 3,985
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|182
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,080
|(170)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,906
|(261)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,476
|(355)
|16*
|Calvert
|352
|(19)
|1*
|Caroline
|268
|(1)
|Carroll
|947
|(95)
|3*
|Cecil
|388
|(24)
|Charles
|1,174
|(77)
|2*
|Dorchester
|152
|(3)
|Frederick
|2,041
|(102)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|920
|(48)
|3*
|Howard
|2,033
|(60)
|5*
|Kent
|180
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,226
|(596)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|15,940
|(556)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|161
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|542
|(28)
|Somerset
|76
|(3)
|Talbot
|106
|(3)
|Washington
|516
|(16)
|Wicomico
|959
|(32)
|Worcester
|223
|(13)
|1*
|Data not available
|(37)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,422
|10-19
|2,538
|(1)
|20-29
|7,768
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|10,375
|(33)
|4*
|40-49
|10,033
|(75)
|3*
|50-59
|9,006
|(182)
|10*
|60-69
|6,536
|(406)
|11*
|70-79
|4,190
|(631)
|19*
|80+
|3,990
|(1,171)
|71*
|Data not available
|(35)
|3*
|Female
|29,096
|(1,253)
|65*
|Male
|26,762
|(1,293)
|57*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,035
|(1,061)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,057
|(99)
|6*
|White (NH)
|10,898
|(1,071)
|62*
|Hispanic
|14,338
|(243)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,783
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,747
|(40)
|4*