Maryland Reports 55,858 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,546 deaths. An increase of 876 Cases and 27 Deaths

June 4, 2020



On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Maryland reports 55,858 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,546 deaths. An increase of 876 cases and 27 deaths. Negative tests results now total 281,160, an increase of 8,517 tests. Testing positivity continues to drop and is now at 8.91%

Number of confirmed cases : 55,858
Number of persons tested negative : 281,160
Total testing volume : 392,240
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,546
Number of probable deaths : 122
Currently hospitalized : 1,096
Acute care : 640
Intensive care : 456
Ever hospitalized : 9,217
Released from isolation : 3,985

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 182 (16)
Anne Arundel 4,080 (170) 9*
Baltimore City 5,906 (261) 8*
Baltimore County 6,476 (355) 16*
Calvert 352 (19) 1*
Caroline 268 (1)
Carroll 947 (95) 3*
Cecil 388 (24)
Charles 1,174 (77) 2*
Dorchester 152 (3)
Frederick 2,041 (102) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 920 (48) 3*
Howard 2,033 (60) 5*
Kent 180 (19)
Montgomery 12,226 (596) 40*
Prince George’s 15,940 (556) 24*
Queen Anne’s 161 (12)
St. Mary’s 542 (28)
Somerset 76 (3)
Talbot 106 (3)
Washington 516 (16)
Wicomico 959 (32)
Worcester 223 (13) 1*
Data not available (37) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,422
10-19 2,538 (1)
20-29 7,768 (12) 1*
30-39 10,375 (33) 4*
40-49 10,033 (75) 3*
50-59 9,006 (182) 10*
60-69 6,536 (406) 11*
70-79 4,190 (631) 19*
80+ 3,990 (1,171) 71*
Data not available (35) 3*
Female 29,096 (1,253) 65*
Male 26,762 (1,293) 57*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 16,035 (1,061) 43*
Asian (NH) 1,057 (99) 6*
White (NH) 10,898 (1,071) 62*
Hispanic 14,338 (243) 7*
Other (NH) 2,783 (32)
Data not available 10,747 (40) 4*


