AUDIO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Garage Fire After Reported Explosion in Hollywood, One Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, at approximately 6:10 p.m., over 35 firefighters from Hollywood and surrounding departments responded to a residence on Smiths Nursery Road, in Hollywood, for the reported structure fire after an explosion.

While units were responding, communications advised of multiple explosions, with several victims injured.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the exterior of a two car detached garage on fire. The fire had extended into the garage, and took firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

An adult male and adult female were injured as a result of the fire. The male victim signed care refusal forms on the scene, the female was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 with serious burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The estimated monetary loss to the structure and contents of the garage is estimated at $25,500.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

