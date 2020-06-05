Wanted: Lifetime Registered Sex Offender – St. Mary’s County – Gary Ignatius Branson

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Gary Ignatius Branson, 34 of Lexington Park.

Branson, a lifetime registered sexual offender, is wanted on a warrant for failing to register as required by the sex offender registry and additional unrelated warrants.

Branson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5’11,” weighing 230 lbs.

Anyone with information about Branson’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

