VIDEO: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking the Identities of Theft Suspects in California

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:11 am, the suspects arrived at the 23000 block of Three Notch Road in California in a gray 2012-2016 Ford F150 truck driven by a white male wearing sunglasses.

The passenger, wearing a Washington Redskins hoodie, grabbed the victim’s Stihl model 430 gas-powered leaf blower from the back of the victim’s truck, placed it in the suspect’s truck and the two fled southbound on Route 235.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. 78035 or email gray.maloy@stmarysmd.com. Case # 34578-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

