On Friday, June 5, 2020, Maryland reports 56,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,580 deaths. An increase of 912 cases, and 34 deaths. Negative tests results now total 290,956, an increase of 9,796 tests. Testing positivity continues to drop and is now at 8.44%, compared to 8.91% on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Number of confirmed cases : 56,770
Number of persons tested negative : 290,956
Total testing volume : 405,414
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,580
Number of probable deaths : 122
Currently hospitalized : 1,076
Acute care : 621
Intensive care : 455
Ever hospitalized : 9,346
Released from isolation : 4,159
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|183
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,150
|(173)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,038
|(264)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,590
|(360)
|16*
|Calvert
|353
|(19)
|1*
|Caroline
|268
|(1)
|Carroll
|960
|(95)
|3*
|Cecil
|393
|(24)
|Charles
|1,185
|(77)
|2*
|Dorchester
|153
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,069
|(103)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|939
|(48)
|3*
|Howard
|2,074
|(60)
|5*
|Kent
|184
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,434
|(606)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,169
|(563)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|163
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|547
|(30)
|Somerset
|76
|(3)
|1*
|Talbot
|106
|(4)
|Washington
|529
|(16)
|Wicomico
|967
|(32)
|Worcester
|230
|(13)
|1*
|Data not available
|(38)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,457
|10-19
|2,604
|(1)
|20-29
|7,938
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|10,569
|(33)
|4*
|40-49
|10,191
|(78)
|3*
|50-59
|9,142
|(187)
|10*
|60-69
|6,626
|(412)
|12*
|70-79
|4,234
|(637)
|19*
|80+
|4,009
|(1,183)
|70*
|Data not available
|(36)
|3*
|Female
|29,573
|(1,266)
|66*
|Male
|27,197
|(1,314)
|56*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,208
|(1,077)
|42*
|Asian (NH)
|1,072
|(99)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,031
|(1,082)
|63*
|Hispanic
|14,573
|(251)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,825
|(31)
|Data not available
|11,061
|(40)
|4*