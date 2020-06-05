Maryland Reports 56,770 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,580 deaths. An Increase of 912 Cases and 34 Deaths.

June 5, 2020



On Friday, June 5, 2020, Maryland reports 56,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,580 deaths. An increase of 912 cases, and 34 deaths. Negative tests results now total 290,956, an increase of 9,796 tests. Testing positivity continues to drop and is now at 8.44%, compared to 8.91% on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Number of confirmed cases : 56,770
Number of persons tested negative : 290,956
Total testing volume : 405,414
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,580
Number of probable deaths : 122
Currently hospitalized : 1,076
Acute care : 621
Intensive care : 455
Ever hospitalized : 9,346
Released from isolation : 4,159

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 183 (16)
Anne Arundel 4,150 (173) 9*
Baltimore City 6,038 (264) 8*
Baltimore County 6,590 (360) 16*
Calvert 353 (19) 1*
Caroline 268 (1)
Carroll 960 (95) 3*
Cecil 393 (24)
Charles 1,185 (77) 2*
Dorchester 153 (4)
Frederick 2,069 (103) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 939 (48) 3*
Howard 2,074 (60) 5*
Kent 184 (19)
Montgomery 12,434 (606) 39*
Prince George’s 16,169 (563) 24*
Queen Anne’s 163 (12)
St. Mary’s 547 (30)
Somerset 76 (3) 1*
Talbot 106 (4)
Washington 529 (16)
Wicomico 967 (32)
Worcester 230 (13) 1*
Data not available (38) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,457
10-19 2,604 (1)
20-29 7,938 (13) 1*
30-39 10,569 (33) 4*
40-49 10,191 (78) 3*
50-59 9,142 (187) 10*
60-69 6,626 (412) 12*
70-79 4,234 (637) 19*
80+ 4,009 (1,183) 70*
Data not available (36) 3*
Female 29,573 (1,266) 66*
Male 27,197 (1,314) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 16,208 (1,077) 42*
Asian (NH) 1,072 (99) 6*
White (NH) 11,031 (1,082) 63*
Hispanic 14,573 (251) 7*
Other (NH) 2,825 (31)
Data not available 11,061 (40) 4*


