



On Friday, June 5, 2020, Maryland reports 56,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,580 deaths. An increase of 912 cases, and 34 deaths. Negative tests results now total 290,956, an increase of 9,796 tests. Testing positivity continues to drop and is now at 8.44%, compared to 8.91% on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Number of confirmed cases : 56,770

Number of persons tested negative : 290,956

Total testing volume : 405,414

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,580

Number of probable deaths : 122

Currently hospitalized : 1,076

Acute care : 621

Intensive care : 455

Ever hospitalized : 9,346

Released from isolation : 4,159

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths Allegany 183 (16) Anne Arundel 4,150 (173) 9* Baltimore City 6,038 (264) 8* Baltimore County 6,590 (360) 16* Calvert 353 (19) 1* Caroline 268 (1) Carroll 960 (95) 3* Cecil 393 (24) Charles 1,185 (77) 2* Dorchester 153 (4) Frederick 2,069 (103) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 939 (48) 3* Howard 2,074 (60) 5* Kent 184 (19) Montgomery 12,434 (606) 39* Prince George’s 16,169 (563) 24* Queen Anne’s 163 (12) St. Mary’s 547 (30) Somerset 76 (3) 1* Talbot 106 (4) Washington 529 (16) Wicomico 967 (32) Worcester 230 (13) 1* Data not available (38) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,457 10-19 2,604 (1) 20-29 7,938 (13) 1* 30-39 10,569 (33) 4* 40-49 10,191 (78) 3* 50-59 9,142 (187) 10* 60-69 6,626 (412) 12* 70-79 4,234 (637) 19* 80+ 4,009 (1,183) 70* Data not available (36) 3* Female 29,573 (1,266) 66* Male 27,197 (1,314) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 16,208 (1,077) 42* Asian (NH) 1,072 (99) 6* White (NH) 11,031 (1,082) 63* Hispanic 14,573 (251) 7* Other (NH) 2,825 (31) Data not available 11,061 (40) 4*