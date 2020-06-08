Charges Pending For Impaired Driver Who Passed Out in Lexington Park McDonald’s Drive Through

On Friday, June 5, 2020, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the McDonald’s drive-through in the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the report of an adult male driver of a vehicle who was unconscious behind the wheel.

Employees were able to wake the man before police arrived, and he was identified as Jonathan Stephen Hoyer, 27, of Ridge.

Hoyer appeared to be confused not sure of his surroundings when police approached him in the drive-through.

After a series of tests Hoyer was taken into custody for impaired driving and was being transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center when his health deteriorated and he had to be rushed to the hospital unconscious.

The Investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.



