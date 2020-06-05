Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Announce Youth Baseball Day Camp in June, 2020

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their plans to host a Youth Baseball Day Camp for the week of June 22nd at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The camp will be run following social distancing guidelines. Twenty campers will be allowed to sign up each day, and will be separated into two groups of ten. Former MLB pitcher, Daryl Thompson, as well as Blue Crabs coach, Joe Walsh will be providing the instruction.

The camp will run from 10AM-3PM. The cost is $50, and that price gives a camper one day of camp. Campers may sign up separately for multiple days of the camp at the same price point.

The day will begin with 30 minutes of warmups, stretching and catch. Pitchers will then begin working on mechanics with Daryl Thompson, while hitters begin hitting drills with Coach Walsh. This will be followed by on field batting practice, just like the players do before games.



During this batting practice, fielders will work on individualized drills, while hitters will get detailed instruction. To finish the day, all campers will go to their defensive position and take infield and outfield. The Blue Crabs will be accepting campers ages 8-16.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs – The Blue Crabs play 126 regular season games in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs. The Blue Crabs, set to kick off their 13th season of baseball, call Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland home. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) – With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a, player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

