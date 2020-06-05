Jimmy Edward Wathen, 54, of Callaway, MD, passed away on May 28, 2020 in Dameron, MD. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Angela Wathen (Carroll) and daughters Sophia Wathen and Ashley Wathen. Jimmy was a devoted father and husband, the true definition of a provider. He was employed by Carroll’s Equipment and worked as the delivery driver for 21 years. He was a dedicated employee and touched the lives of every customer he met. Jimmy was taken from us too soon and will be sorely missed.

There is currently a memorial at Carroll’s Equipment, where the family is receiving cards, flowers and condolences. A signature book is also available on location for anyone who wishes to visit.