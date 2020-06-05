Police in Charles County Need Help Locating Missing Juvenile

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Cary O. Spiers, III, 12, of Waldorf, who was reported missing on June 5 2020.

A family member last saw him on June 4 at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Lynchburg Place in Waldorf.

Spiers is 5’3” and weighs about 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy-colored shirt, gray shorts, orange socks, and black shoes.

Detectives are pursuing leads the family has provided.

Anyone with information regarding Spiers’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Wimberly at 301-609-6491 or 301-932-2222.

The investigation is ongoing.