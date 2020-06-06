Three Victims Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in St Inigoes

On Friday, June 5, 2020, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Beachville Road in St Inigoes, for the motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle off the roadway and into a pole, with the other vehicle off the roadway that rolled over, and was resting on all four wheels.

Two occupants in the Chevrolet pick-up truck were flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 with unknown injuries. One occupant in the same Chevrolet truck was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

Three adults and three children in the Toyota Tundra denied any injuries and refused care on the scene.

All subjects involved in the collision were conscious, alert and breathing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

