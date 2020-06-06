Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Bryantown That Killed 50 Year Old Pomfret Woman

On Friday, June 05, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) south of Olivers Shop Road in Bryantown, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation.

Senior Trooper W. Scarlett of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2018 Hyundai Elantra operated by Carla Cecil Hall, 50, of Pomfret, was traveling southbound on Maryland Route 5 south of Olivers Shop Road. The Hyundai traveled off the roadway and subsequently collided with a group of trees.

Hall was pronounced deceased at Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper C. Hussey and Senior Trooper W. Scarlett (CRS) of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.

Case # (20-MSP-018950)

