One Transported to Trauma Center After Box Truck Overturns in Avenue

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at approximately 12:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Oakley Road and Colton Point Road in Avenue, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with a trash truck overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one vehicle overturned, and reported the overturned vehicle was a large box truck. The single occupant self extricated prior to the arrival of first responders.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. The patient was transported to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Personnel from the St. Mary’s County Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene for fluids leaking from the truck. Oakley Road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

