On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Maryland reports 57,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,616 deaths. An increase of 712 cases, and 36 deaths. Negative tests results now total 299,894, an increase of 8,938 tests. Testing positivity continues to drop and is now at 8%, compared to 8.44% on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Number of confirmed cases : 57,482
Number of persons tested negative : 299,894
Total testing volume : 417,904
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,616
Number of probable deaths : 124
Currently hospitalized : 1,059
Acute care : 641
Intensive care : 418
Ever hospitalized : 9,451
Released from isolation : 4,175
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|184
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,210
|(176)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,141
|(268)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,696
|(367)
|17*
|Calvert
|354
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|270
|(1)
|Carroll
|950
|(98)
|3*
|Cecil
|399
|(24)
|Charles
|1,196
|(79)
|2*
|Dorchester
|154
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,100
|(104)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|947
|(49)
|3*
|Howard
|2,094
|(60)
|5*
|Kent
|185
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,624
|(614)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|16,316
|(571)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|168
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|548
|(33)
|Somerset
|76
|(3)
|1*
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|545
|(16)
|Wicomico
|975
|(32)
|Worcester
|232
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(31)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,487
|10-19
|2,648
|(1)
|20-29
|8,065
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|10,702
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,326
|(79)
|3*
|50-59
|9,239
|(191)
|10*
|60-69
|6,705
|(417)
|13*
|70-79
|4,272
|(648)
|18*
|80+
|4,038
|(1,204)
|70*
|Data not available
|(29)
|5*
|Female
|29,949
|(1,284)
|66*
|Male
|27,533
|(1,332)
|58*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,427
|(1,092)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,082
|(101)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,206
|(1,101)
|63*
|Hispanic
|14,839
|(256)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,846
|(32)
|Data not available
|11,082
|(34)
|5*