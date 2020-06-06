



On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Maryland reports 57,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,616 deaths. An increase of 712 cases, and 36 deaths. Negative tests results now total 299,894, an increase of 8,938 tests. Testing positivity continues to drop and is now at 8%, compared to 8.44% on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Number of confirmed cases : 57,482

Number of persons tested negative : 299,894

Total testing volume : 417,904

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,616

Number of probable deaths : 124

Currently hospitalized : 1,059

Acute care : 641

Intensive care : 418

Ever hospitalized : 9,451

Released from isolation : 4,175

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths Allegany 184 (16) Anne Arundel 4,210 (176) 9* Baltimore City 6,141 (268) 8* Baltimore County 6,696 (367) 17* Calvert 354 (20) 1* Caroline 270 (1) Carroll 950 (98) 3* Cecil 399 (24) Charles 1,196 (79) 2* Dorchester 154 (4) Frederick 2,100 (104) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 947 (49) 3* Howard 2,094 (60) 5* Kent 185 (19) Montgomery 12,624 (614) 38* Prince George’s 16,316 (571) 24* Queen Anne’s 168 (12) St. Mary’s 548 (33) Somerset 76 (3) 1* Talbot 108 (4) Washington 545 (16) Wicomico 975 (32) Worcester 232 (15) 1* Data not available (31) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,487 10-19 2,648 (1) 20-29 8,065 (13) 1* 30-39 10,702 (34) 4* 40-49 10,326 (79) 3* 50-59 9,239 (191) 10* 60-69 6,705 (417) 13* 70-79 4,272 (648) 18* 80+ 4,038 (1,204) 70* Data not available (29) 5* Female 29,949 (1,284) 66* Male 27,533 (1,332) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 16,427 (1,092) 43* Asian (NH) 1,082 (101) 6* White (NH) 11,206 (1,101) 63* Hispanic 14,839 (256) 7* Other (NH) 2,846 (32) Data not available 11,082 (34) 5*