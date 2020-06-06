Maryland Reports 57,482 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,616 Deaths. An Increase of 712 Cases, and 36 Deaths

June 6, 2020



On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Maryland reports 57,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,616 deaths. An increase of 712 cases, and 36 deaths. Negative tests results now total 299,894, an increase of 8,938 tests. Testing positivity continues to drop and is now at 8%, compared to 8.44% on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Number of confirmed cases : 57,482
Number of persons tested negative : 299,894
Total testing volume : 417,904
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,616
Number of probable deaths : 124
Currently hospitalized : 1,059
Acute care : 641
Intensive care : 418
Ever hospitalized : 9,451
Released from isolation : 4,175

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 184 (16)
Anne Arundel 4,210 (176) 9*
Baltimore City 6,141 (268) 8*
Baltimore County 6,696 (367) 17*
Calvert 354 (20) 1*
Caroline 270 (1)
Carroll 950 (98) 3*
Cecil 399 (24)
Charles 1,196 (79) 2*
Dorchester 154 (4)
Frederick 2,100 (104) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 947 (49) 3*
Howard 2,094 (60) 5*
Kent 185 (19)
Montgomery 12,624 (614) 38*
Prince George’s 16,316 (571) 24*
Queen Anne’s 168 (12)
St. Mary’s 548 (33)
Somerset 76 (3) 1*
Talbot 108 (4)
Washington 545 (16)
Wicomico 975 (32)
Worcester 232 (15) 1*
Data not available (31) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,487
10-19 2,648 (1)
20-29 8,065 (13) 1*
30-39 10,702 (34) 4*
40-49 10,326 (79) 3*
50-59 9,239 (191) 10*
60-69 6,705 (417) 13*
70-79 4,272 (648) 18*
80+ 4,038 (1,204) 70*
Data not available (29) 5*
Female 29,949 (1,284) 66*
Male 27,533 (1,332) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 16,427 (1,092) 43*
Asian (NH) 1,082 (101) 6*
White (NH) 11,206 (1,101) 63*
Hispanic 14,839 (256) 7*
Other (NH) 2,846 (32)
Data not available 11,082 (34) 5*

