GoFundMe Stated for Founder of Southern MD Survivors, Kayce Kerr

On Sunday, December 1, 2013, Kayce Kerr was in a near fatal car accident along I-95 returning from Thanksgiving weekend in Maryland with her family back to her home in Raleigh, NC. Rescue crews worked for over 2 hours in an attempt to extricate her from the vehicle. As a result of the crash her right leg was trapped in between the steering wheel. Her right tibia was blown out, 4 inches of bone gone. Medic units contemplated amputating the leg on scene, but an educated medic observed her healthy leg tissue protruding from the wound and made every attempt to save the leg.

She was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC with life-threatening injuries. Kayce underwent 6 surgeries on her leg, foot and ankle within 3 months enduring unimaginable pain and suffering. She had over 15 plates and screws placed in her lower extremities. With each surgery came complications and setbacks, but Kayce never gave up.

Her years of suffering left her wanting to help others. She has always been one to give back and put others first as she founded Southern Maryland Trauma Survivors Network, a support group for accident victims and others who have endured trauma in their life.

In 2018, Kayce got an infection ‘Staphylococcus Aureus’ and had emergency surgery. The infection resurfaced in 2019 and she was faced with a two-step surgery process or amputation. Kayce wanted to exhaust all options to keep her leg so she choose a procedure where doctors removed her mega-prosthesis and put in a concrete spacer (full of antibiotics), for 10 weeks to kill infection until new mega-prosthesis was surgically placed (Ten weeks of no weight baring, isolated at home relying on family for caretaking ). Unfortunately, another infection resurged in February of 2020, the pain was so great, a 2-inch hole in her right leg had formed. It was at that moment, Kayce wanted to reclaim her life and be done with the pain, the agony of hospital stays, surgeries, etc. and ultimately made the decision to move forward with an above the knee (AKA) amputation.

On May 15, 2020 Kayce became a right leg amputee. Less than 24 hours after her surgery, she was up and walking around the hospital ward due to her strength and perseverance. Kayce is more determined than ever to return to the life, career, and the activities she enjoys. Her ultimate goal is to run again and with her tenacity there is no doubt she will!

Kayce has been unable to work over the last 6 years due her 19 surgeries, infections, recoveries, chronic pain, etc., and amputation comes with a hefty price tag. In addition to the expense of the amputation surgery itself, is the expense of a good prosthetic, the additional surgeries, rehab, physical and occupational therapy, counseling for her mental health, etc. that she needs to make a full recovery. Her insurance will pay for a portion, but there is medical equipment and services that aren’t covered, leaving her with a heavy financial burden. We are humbly asking for donations from Kayce’s community, family, and friends to go towards her medical expenses. The past six years we have been so thankful for all of your prayers, well wishes and encouragement. Thank you for reading her story, thank you for sharing it, and thank you for your generosity.

Let’s help Kayce get back on her feet once and for all!