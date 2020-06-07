Maryland Reports 57,973 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,625 Deaths. An Increase of 491 Cases, and 9 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now Under 8%

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Maryland reports 57,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,625 deaths. An increase of 491 cases, and 9 deaths. Negative tests results now total 306,830, an increase of 6,936 tests.

Testing positivity continues to drop and is now under 8% at 7.63%, compared to 8.44% on Friday, June 5, 2020.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 57,973

Number of persons tested negative : 306,830

Total testing volume : 427,155

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,625

Number of probable deaths : 124

Currently hospitalized : 1,003

Acute care : 599

Intensive care : 404

Ever hospitalized : 9,546

Released from isolation : 4,240

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County



County Cases Deaths Allegany 184 (16) Anne Arundel 4,236 (176) 9* Baltimore City 6,229 (273) 8* Baltimore County 6,753 (369) 17* Calvert 358 (20) 1* Caroline 272 (1) Carroll 952 (98) 3* Cecil 404 (24) Charles 1,202 (78) 2* Dorchester 155 (4) Frederick 2,114 (104) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 957 (50) 3* Howard 2,125 (62) 5* Kent 187 (19) Montgomery 12,734 (617) 39* Prince George’s 16,434 (574) 24* Queen Anne’s 170 (12) St. Mary’s 553 (34) Somerset 76 (3) 1* Talbot 108 (4) Washington 548 (16) Wicomico 977 (32) Worcester 235 (15) 1* Data not available (24) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,506 10-19 2,689 (1) 20-29 8,144 (13) 1* 30-39 10,803 (34) 4* 40-49 10,415 (79) 3* 50-59 9,298 (191) 10* 60-69 6,751 (420) 13* 70-79 4,304 (651) 19* 80+ 4,063 (1,214) 70* Data not available (22) 4* Female 30,215 (1,288) 66* Male 27,758 (1,337) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 16,593 (1,100) 43* Asian (NH) 1,093 (101) 6* White (NH) 11,319 (1,109) 64* Hispanic 15,040 (255) 7* Other (NH) 2,882 (32) Data not available 11,046 (28) 4*