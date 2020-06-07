Maryland Reports 57,973 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,625 Deaths. An Increase of 491 Cases, and 9 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now Under 8%

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Maryland reports 57,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,625 deaths. An increase of 491 cases, and 9 deaths. Negative tests results now total 306,830, an increase of 6,936 tests.
Testing positivity continues to drop and is now under 8% at 7.63%, compared to 8.44% on Friday, June 5, 2020.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 57,973
Number of persons tested negative : 306,830
Total testing volume : 427,155
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,625
Number of probable deaths : 124
Currently hospitalized : 1,003
Acute care : 599
Intensive care : 404
Ever hospitalized : 9,546
Released from isolation : 4,240
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|184
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,236
|(176)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,229
|(273)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,753
|(369)
|17*
|Calvert
|358
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|272
|(1)
|Carroll
|952
|(98)
|3*
|Cecil
|404
|(24)
|Charles
|1,202
|(78)
|2*
|Dorchester
|155
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,114
|(104)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|957
|(50)
|3*
|Howard
|2,125
|(62)
|5*
|Kent
|187
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,734
|(617)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,434
|(574)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|170
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|553
|(34)
|Somerset
|76
|(3)
|1*
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|548
|(16)
|Wicomico
|977
|(32)
|Worcester
|235
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(24)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,506
|10-19
|2,689
|(1)
|20-29
|8,144
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|10,803
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,415
|(79)
|3*
|50-59
|9,298
|(191)
|10*
|60-69
|6,751
|(420)
|13*
|70-79
|4,304
|(651)
|19*
|80+
|4,063
|(1,214)
|70*
|Data not available
|(22)
|4*
|Female
|30,215
|(1,288)
|66*
|Male
|27,758
|(1,337)
|58*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,593
|(1,100)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,093
|(101)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,319
|(1,109)
|64*
|Hispanic
|15,040
|(255)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,882
|(32)
|Data not available
|11,046
|(28)
|4*