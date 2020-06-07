Maryland Reports 57,973 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,625 Deaths. An Increase of 491 Cases, and 9 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now Under 8%

June 7, 2020

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Maryland reports 57,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,625 deaths. An increase of 491 cases, and 9 deaths. Negative tests results now total 306,830, an increase of 6,936 tests.

Testing positivity continues to drop and is now under 8% at 7.63%, compared to 8.44% on Friday, June 5, 2020.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 57,973
Number of persons tested negative : 306,830
Total testing volume : 427,155
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,625
Number of probable deaths : 124
Currently hospitalized : 1,003
Acute care : 599
Intensive care : 404
Ever hospitalized : 9,546
Released from isolation : 4,240

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 184 (16)
Anne Arundel 4,236 (176) 9*
Baltimore City 6,229 (273) 8*
Baltimore County 6,753 (369) 17*
Calvert 358 (20) 1*
Caroline 272 (1)
Carroll 952 (98) 3*
Cecil 404 (24)
Charles 1,202 (78) 2*
Dorchester 155 (4)
Frederick 2,114 (104) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 957 (50) 3*
Howard 2,125 (62) 5*
Kent 187 (19)
Montgomery 12,734 (617) 39*
Prince George’s 16,434 (574) 24*
Queen Anne’s 170 (12)
St. Mary’s 553 (34)
Somerset 76 (3) 1*
Talbot 108 (4)
Washington 548 (16)
Wicomico 977 (32)
Worcester 235 (15) 1*
Data not available (24) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,506
10-19 2,689 (1)
20-29 8,144 (13) 1*
30-39 10,803 (34) 4*
40-49 10,415 (79) 3*
50-59 9,298 (191) 10*
60-69 6,751 (420) 13*
70-79 4,304 (651) 19*
80+ 4,063 (1,214) 70*
Data not available (22) 4*
Female 30,215 (1,288) 66*
Male 27,758 (1,337) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 16,593 (1,100) 43*
Asian (NH) 1,093 (101) 6*
White (NH) 11,319 (1,109) 64*
Hispanic 15,040 (255) 7*
Other (NH) 2,882 (32)
Data not available 11,046 (28) 4*

