No Injuries Reported After Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, at approximately 10:25 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, and Valley Lee responded to the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood, for the aircraft in distress.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and made contact with the air traffic controllers and aircraft in distress to find a small Cessna twin engine aircraft suffering from reported landing gear issues.

After approximately 15 minutes, the aircraft made a successful emergency landing with no issues.

All three occupants on the aircraft reported no injuries.

