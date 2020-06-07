UPDATE: MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is No Longer Operating Under Code Green “Mini-Disaster” Due to Power Outage

UPDATE 6/7/20 @ 4:25 p.m.: Code GREEN has been lifted, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is back to a normal status.

6/7/20: The is currently under code GREEN “Mini-Disaster” due to a power outage, and is not accepting any transported patients.

All emergency medical transport units will be transporting patients to the CalvertHealth Medical Center in Calvert, or UM Charles Regional Medical Center in Charles County.

Live status update can be found here.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

