Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 7.38%, Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,000

Statewide Positivity Rate Has Dropped 72.5% From Its Peak Maryland Has Now Conducted More Than 435,000 COVID-19 Tests New Summer-Friendly Hours at Testing Sites to Help Marylanders Beat the Heat State Officials Continue to Encourage Marylanders to Get Tested For COVID-19

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline and now stands at 7.38%, and total current hospitalizations dropped below 1,000 for the first time since April 10.

The governor also announced that beginning this week, state-operated testing sites at Six Flags America and other locations across the state will provide more summer-friendly testing hours. Tests are provided at no out-of-pocket cost to patients, and Marylanders do not need to exhibit symptoms or suspect exposure to COVID-19 in order to get tested.

Maryland has now conducted 435,363 COVID-19 tests, and the state’s positivity rate has dropped more than 72% from its peak, down to 7.38% statewide.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,000. Maryland’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations—one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 979, their lowest level since April 10. There are 392 ICU beds and 587 acute care beds currently in use for COVID-19 patients.

Positivity Rate Continues to Decline in Key Jurisdictions. The positivity rate in Baltimore City is at 7.98% and Frederick County is at 7.68%—above the state average. Anne Arundel County is at 7.28%, Howard County is at 6.37%, and Baltimore County is at 6.33%—all below the state average.

The positivity rate in Prince George’s County has dropped by nearly 72%, from a high of 41.96% to a current rate of 11.83%. Montgomery County has dropped by more than 68%, from a high of 32.64% to a current rate of 10.26%.

Summer Hours to Begin at State-Operated Testing Sites. The Six Flags America testing site will be open on Wednesday, June 10 and Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. No appointment or doctor’s order is required to get a test at the Six Flags America site. Patients who are tested at state-operated sites will be contacted with their results, typically within two to five days.

Now More Than 115 Major Testing Sites Statewide. With expanded capacity and supplies available, the state has broadened the criteria for COVID-19 testing to include those who are asymptomatic. There are now more than 115 major testing sites in Maryland. Visit coronavirus.maryland.gov to find a location that is most convenient for you.

Long-Term Strategy. On April 29, Governor Hogan announced a long-term COVID-19 testing strategy for Maryland, starting with high-priority clusters and outbreaks.